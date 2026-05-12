Giga Texas fever: is the $60k Cybertruck real or just another mirage?

Giga Texas is currently operating at a fever pitch, serving as the primary stage for Tesla’s latest act of industrial theater. Austin is busy churning out cold-rolled stainless steel and silicon dreams.

Thanks to the eagle-eyed drone pilot Joe Tegtmeyer, we now have visual confirmation that the “affordable”, if you consider $59,990 loose change, Dual Motor AWD Cybertruck has officially escaped the laboratory and hit the production line. This is the variant the masses have been screaming for, a slightly more grounded version of the polygonal beast that doesn’t require a sovereign wealth fund to finance.

Visually, Tesla has performed a masterful bit of cost-cutting alchemy. You’d be hard-pressed to distinguish this $60k workhorse from its six-figure siblings, though it famously ditches the motorized tonneau cover seen on the upper-tier trims.

However, in classic Tesla fashion, the “buy it now” euphoria was met with the cold splash of reality. Demand for this entry-level Tesla AWD Cybertruck has been so overwhelming that delivery windows are slipping faster than a Cyberbeast on a frozen lake. If you didn’t pull the trigger during the brief February launch window, your estimated delivery date has likely teleported from June 2026 to late 2027.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Cybercab is quietly preparing for its own revolution. This steering-wheel-free, pedal-less pod represents a future where the driver is merely a passenger in a mobile lounge. After its high-concept debut in 2024, production versions are now cluttering the Giga Texas out-lots. Mass production reportedly kicked off in April, and while initial numbers are modest, Tesla is already using the facility’s grounds as a private playground for autonomous testing.

Dozens of windowless, controls-free robotaxis basking in the Texas sun while the factory footprint expands to accommodate the Optimus robot program and new test tracks. Giga Texas became a sprawling hub for a future where humans are increasingly optional. Whether you’re waiting for a pickup that looks like a kitchen appliance or a cab that refuses to let you drive, Austin is proving that Tesla’s roadmap remains as ambitious and chaotic as ever.