Get the Hyundai IONIQ 5 for $100 less per month

Hyundai is throwing down the gauntlet, again. The automaker has bravely extended one of the most affordable electric vehicle offers in the United States. The IONIQ 5 lease starting at a mere $189 per month.

This deal, which was supposed to vanish on November 3rd, has been granted a stay of execution until at least December 1st. For that measly monthly payment, American drivers can secure the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SE RWD for 36 months.

The $3,999 due at signing means the effective monthly cost is closer to $300. But even with the mandatory fees and initial outlay, this is an undeniable steal for a vehicle that has become one of the most popular EVs in the country.

The 2025 model year of the IONIQ 5 is no slouch, either. Hyundai smartly upgraded the vehicle, delivering a boosted range of up to 318 miles, a cosmetic refresh both inside and out, and an integrated NACS port for seamless Tesla Supercharger access.

For perspective on this aggressive pricing, look no further than the competition. The 2025 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD is currently leasing for $219 per month over a shorter 24-month term. However, with $4,499 required at signing, the Mach-E’s effective cost soars to roughly $406 per month. Hyundai isn’t just competing. They are embarrassing the rivals.

Need more range? Upgrading to the IONIQ 5 SEL RWD only bumps the monthly payment by fifty bucks, resulting in an effective rate of $350. It’s clear Hyundai is playing hardball on price, a strategy initiated after the federal tax credit expired late in September. Earlier, the newer 2026 IONIQ 5 saw price cuts of nearly $10,000 on certain trims, though its initial $289 lease offer has since expired.

While we await updated lease pricing for the absolute newest model, the current extension ensures the Hyundai IONIQ 5 remains one of the most affordable EV SUVs in the US. For anyone seeking a spacious, efficient, and reasonably priced electric SUV, this $189 lease deal is proof that good things happen to those who lease.