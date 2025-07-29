Hyundai IONIQ 6 2025, korean crown for the refreshed EV with longer range

Hyundai has unveiled the refreshed version of its all-electric sedan, the IONIQ 6, now more capable, tech-forward, and stylish than ever. Three years after its debut, the updated model returns with a significant upgrade, boasting the longest driving range of any EV made in South Korea, nearly 349 miles on a single charge, based on the Korean test cycle.

At the core of this update is Hyundai’s fourth-generation battery technology, available in two configurations, 63 kWh and 84 kWh. The standard version now delivers up to 272 miles of range, over 40 miles more than before, while the long-range model sets a new benchmark for the brand.

Hyundai has also enhanced the IONIQ 6’s aerodynamic fastback design, achieving a drag coefficient of just 0.21, the most aerodynamic vehicle ever produced by Hyundai, Kia, or Genesis. That means better efficiency and improved real-world driving performance.

Inside, the cabin has been refined under Hyundai’s “Mindful Cocoon” design philosophy. Drivers will notice a more polished center console, upgraded trim, and higher-end materials on the steering wheel and door panels, elements influenced by customer feedback. Among the standout new features is a passenger detection system, which automatically adjusts the climate control based on the number of occupants. Another addition is the new Smooth mode, which eases acceleration and deceleration to help reduce motion sickness.

Despite housing a larger battery, the IONIQ 6 still supports ultra-fast charging, jumping from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes using a 350 kW charger. Hyundai has launched a Korean marketing campaign titled “The Beginning of a New Trend”, celebrating the model’s extended range and refined capabilities. For US customers, the updated IONIQ 6 is expected to arrive in early 2026, likely with a built-in NACS port for seamless charging at Tesla Superchargers. The current US model already offers an EPA-estimated 342 miles, and the new version could surpass even that.