FSD in Europe: the Swedish “speed trap” Tesla didn’t see coming

Tesla is trying its absolute hardest to bring its crown jewel, the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software, to European roads, but the continent’s legendary love for bureaucracy is throwing a massive wrench into Elon Musk’s autonomous dreams. This time, the ultimate party pooper is Sweden.

The Swedish Transport Administration (TRV) has officially raised its hand to express serious doubts about Tesla FSD, going as far as urging the European Union to vote down its potential regulatory rollout. The core of the issue? Tesla’s cutting-edge software has a hilarious, yet highly controversial feature that essentially lets the vehicle choose to break the law on command.

We are talking about the infamous speed offset function. For the uninitiated in Europe, where FSD is still a highly anticipated forbidden fruit, this advanced driver-assistance feature allows motorists to pre-program the vehicle to exceed the posted speed limit by a specific, user-defined margin.

Tesla built a multi-billion-dollar artificial intelligence brain for autonomous driving and included a slider that says, “Sure, let’s casually violate local traffic laws”. According to a leaked Reuters report regarding an April 30 letter sent straight to the EU’s Technical Committee on Motor Vehicles (TCMV), Swedish authorities are not amused by this Silicon Valley rebellion.

TRV explicitly stated that allowing autonomous systems to systematically ignore legal speed limits completely undermines the continent’s legal framework and ruins the safety benefits expected from vehicle automation. Sweden’s ultimatum to Tesla is beautifully simple: strip FSD of its habitual speeding tendencies, or it is a flat-out, uncompromising “no” from Stockholm.

This drama is about to peak on June 30, when the TCMV meets to discuss the fate of Tesla FSD in the European Union. If the committee eventually delivers a positive vote, Tesla gets a golden ticket to deploy the software across all EU member states. However, Europe is currently putting on a masterclass in regulatory fragmentation. While Sweden, Finland, and Norway are sweating over potential safety risks, other nations have already cracked open the champagne. The Dutch vehicle authority (RDW) gave its blessing a while ago, and dominoes like Denmark, Belgium, Lithuania, and Estonia quickly followed suit by authorizing FSD on their turf. The upcoming June 30 meeting in Brussels won’t actually feature a final vote, just a lot of intense debating.