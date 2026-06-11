Tesla FSD inches closer to Europe, one rogue State at a time

Individual EU member states have apparently grown tired of waiting for Brussels to give Tesla’s Full Self Driving (FSD) the official green light. While Eurocrats endlessly analyze the Dutch RDW authority’s initial framework, European capitals are staging a quiet coup, one pen stroke at a time.

Just a day after Denmark unilaterally gave Elon Musk’s polarizing software the thumbs up, Belgium has proudly broken ranks to join the tech party. The announcement came straight from Annick De Ridder, the Belgian Minister of Mobility, Public Works, Ports, and Sport, who took to X to flaunt a photo of her signing the official authorization document. It is now just a matter of clearing a few final hurdles of local bureaucracy before Belgian Tesla owners can officially activate the feature.

With Belgium jumping on the bandwagon, the count of rogue EU member states implementing their own fast-track approvals has officially climbed to five. Alongside the Netherlands, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia, these nations are effectively drawing a regulatory line in the sand.

This domino effect is carefully calculated to turn up the heat on the European Commission ahead of a high-stakes summit scheduled for June 30 in Brussels. Ironically, no formal voting is expected at this upcoming meeting. Instead, officials will simply debate in a fractured room split between eager tech adopters and deeply worried skeptics. Yet, this mounting peer pressure from individual states might just force the EU’s hand into drafting a blanket, continent-wide approval far sooner than originally planned. It wouldn’t be shocking to see a few more nations surrender to the hype before the month ends.

However, before anyone gets too excited about sleeping in the back seat on the highway, let’s inject a healthy dose of legal reality into the marketing hype. We are talking about Tesla Full Self Driving Supervised. Despite the wildly ambitious name, this remains a Level 2 driver assistance system, not true autonomous driving. The human behind the wheel is still legally required to pay absolute attention and remain ready to intervene at a millisecond’s notice.