Record-breaking August: Hyundai and Kia hit new sales milestone in America

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor and Kia Corporation, has achieved record-breaking results in the US market, confirming steady growth and an increasingly strong appeal of its lineup.

In August 2025 alone, the group reached a historic milestone with 179,455 vehicles sold, marking an 11% increase compared to the same month in 2024 and setting the highest monthly sales volume ever in the United States.

Driving this success were the growing popularity of SUVs and the rising demand for eco-friendly and electrified models, which now represent a significant portion of total sales. Hyundai and its luxury division Genesis recorded 96,448 units, up 11.3% year over year.

Among the standout performers was the three-row SUV Palisade, which surged 39% with 15,560 deliveries. The battery-electric Ioniq 5 also posted remarkable growth, up 61% with 7,773 units sold. Despite a 14% dip, the Tucson remained Hyundai’s top-selling model, leading the charts with 17,954 sales in August.

Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor North America, praised the achievement, noting that sales momentum far exceeded any previous August results, underlining a particularly strong moment for the company.

Kia also delivered impressive results, with sales up 10.4% to 83,007 units. The Sportage SUV was a key driver, climbing 19% to 18,023 units, while the all-electric EV9 contributed 2,679 deliveries, highlighting the growing consumer appetite for the brand’s BEVs.

From January to August 2025, Hyundai (excluding Genesis) reached 607,346 sales, up 12% year over year. Tucson led the way with 147,670 units (+14%), followed by the Elantra with 102,404 (+13%) and the Santa Fe, which surged 21% to 92,046 units. Kia matched the momentum, with US sales rising 9% to 570,641 units in the same period. Sportage topped the brand’s list with 119,587 units (+11%), followed by the K4 with 98,814 (+5%) and the popular Telluride at 84,090 (+15%).

These results confirm that Hyundai Motor Group is strengthening its position in the American market by offering a diverse lineup that spans SUVs, electric vehicles, and traditional models, effectively catering to a wide range of consumer needs.