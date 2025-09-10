From resilience to innovation: Ford’s marketing strategy for the future

In a challenging economic climate marked by slowing indicators and unemployment reaching a four-year high, Ford Motor Company has chosen a bold path. The Dearborn automaker unveiled its new global marketing strategy, branded “Ready, Set, Ford”, the first major initiative since the “Go Further” campaign launched over a decade ago.

Despite the headwinds caused by Trump administration tariffs, which Ford estimates will cost $2 billion this year, the company has seen US sales climb 6.6% since the start of 2025. This growth has been fueled in part by summer promotions and by consumers who, though overwhelmed by concerns about inflation, health, and technology, continue to show remarkable resilience.

According to Lisa Materazzo, Ford’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, the campaign is not just about ads, it’s about repositioning the entire brand. The storytelling revolves around four pillars: capability, passion, community, and trust. These values are expressed through three identified “lifestyles”, Build, Thrill, and Adventure, designed to connect with diverse audiences. Narrated by actor Bryan Cranston, the new anthem spot debuted during Thursday Night Football and will also appear on high-profile programs like “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

The visuals highlight real people in motion alongside iconic vehicles such as the Ford pickup, the Bronco, and the Mustang. The design emphasizes bold text, clean lines, and Ford’s signature blue, striking a balance between heritage and innovation.

Materazzo emphasized that as the industry undergoes massive transformation not all brands will survive. Those that invest in their brand as their most valuable asset will thrive. Lincoln, Ford’s luxury division, is undergoing a similar branding evolution.

With this “evergreen” campaign, Ford aims to strengthen perceptions of authenticity and consumer trust, using modern marketing tools while staying true to its historic identity. The strategy is not just about selling cars, it’s about fostering community, building confidence.