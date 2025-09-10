From concept EV2 to EV9: Kia goes all-In on Europe, US left behind

The IAA Mobility 2025 is continuing and the automotive world is gearing up to showcase the most exciting electric models for European drivers. Among the highlights is Kia, which has unveiled an impressive lineup under the theme “Windows of Inspiration,” underscoring its ambition to strengthen its role as a leader in zero-emission mobility.

The Korean brand is bringing its most diverse EV portfolio yet to Munich: from the refreshed EV6 GT to the flagship EV9 GT and PV5, along with the EV2, EV3, EV4, and EV5 concepts. Beyond the static displays, visitors will also be able to test drive key models such as the new EV6, the performance-oriented EV6 GT, and the seven-seat EV9. It’s a strategy designed to appeal to a wide range of segments and lifestyles.

The real showstopper, however, is the brand-new Kia EV5. This compact SUV, built for modern families and active users, makes its European debut with a package that blends flexibility and comfort. Based on the E-GMP platform, it combines bold SUV styling with a highly versatile cabin featuring reclining rear seats, integrated tables, and a panoramic digital display that turns the interior into a lounge-like space.

Specs are equally compelling. Up to 530 km of range, 30-minute fast charging, Vehicle-to-Load technology, and towing capacity of up to 1,200 kg in Europe. A clear statement of Kia’s mission to make EVs more accessible.

While the Kia’s European lineup expands rapidly, the US offering remains more limited: EV6, EV9, and Niro EV. Missing from American showrooms are the EV3, EV4, EV5, and PV5, while the EV2 has little chance of crossing the Atlantic. It’s unfortunate, as vehicles like the EV4 or EV5 could appeal to a growing number of US drivers, even though the domestic market continues to favor larger models.

The Concept Kia EV2 stands out as one of the most exciting prototypes. A compact B-segment urban SUV, it blends bold aesthetics with Kia’s distinctive “Star Map” lighting, targeting consumers who want agile, sustainable city mobility. Expected to enter production next year, it may never reach the U.S., but it clearly signals Kia’s forward-looking design philosophy.