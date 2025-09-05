Ford unveils Ranger MS-RT PHEV: sport meets electrification at Munich world premiere

At the 2025 IAA Mobility in Munich, Ford presents two world premieres blending sporty performance, advanced technology, and a strong focus on electrification. The American automaker unveiled the new Ranger MS-RT Plug-In Hybrid and the E-Tourneo Custom MS-RT, marking a significant evolution of the MS-RT project developed with M-Sport, Ford’s long-standing rally partner.

Both models embody the brand’s racing spirit with bold motorsport-inspired styling and aerodynamic refinements, while maintaining everyday practicality and efficiency. Orders will open in Europe by the end of 2025, with first deliveries scheduled for 2026. Final assembly will take place at Ford’s Dagenham facility in the UK, in a dedicated MS-RT hub featuring a styling center, assembly line, and semi-automated paint shop.

The Ranger MS-RT PHEV is the first plug-in hybrid to receive the MS-RT treatment. It combines a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine with a 75 kW electric motor, delivering a total of 281 HP and a class-leading 697 Nm of torque. Its 11.8 kWh battery offers up to 40 km (WLTP) of zero-emission range, while the permanent e4WD all-wheel drive preserves full workhorse capabilities with 3,500 kg towing capacity and a payload of one ton. Its aggressive stance is enhanced by a honeycomb grille with integrated splitter, lowered suspension, wider track, 21-inch wheels with low-profile tires, and optimized aerodynamics with dual spoilers.

Inside, sport seats in Eco-Leather and Alcantara feature contrasting blue stitching and LED-illuminated MS-RT logos. Cutting-edge features include the SYNC 4A infotainment system with a 12-inch display, dual-zone climate control, and adaptive cruise control.

The E-Tourneo Custom MS-RT, available exclusively in Europe, translates motorsport flair into a versatile multi-purpose vehicle. Offered in a 210 kW all-electric version, a 233 hp plug-in hybrid, and a 170 hp EcoBlue diesel, it provides maximum flexibility. Its cabin accommodates up to eight passengers with sliding and modular rear seats, allowing quick transitions between premium comfort and load-carrying setups.