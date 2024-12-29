From British Columbia to Arizona: an exclusive Ferrari 612 Scaglietti OTO HGT2 at auction

This 2008 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti is a decidedly unique model, as it was produced on specific request for the Canadian market (“One-To-One”). The car spent part of its life in British Columbia, Canada, before being imported to the United States in the summer of 2022. Since then, it has been in Arizona and has traveled approximately 14,000 miles.

Features customization and maintenance

At the heart of the car is a powerful 5.7-liter V12, which has been perfectly matched to a six-speed F1A sequential gearbox, a combination that gives the assurance of supercar performance. The aesthetics are characterized by its Nero Daytona livery, combined with a black leather interior. Standard equipment provides the user with 20-inch Challenge-style alloy wheels, ceramic composite brakes to achieve a powerful and durable type of braking. In addition, there are also an array of amenities such as parking sensors, Daytona-style sport seats, an infotainment system, a Bose sound system, and bi-zone automatic climate control.

The optional HGT2 package was created to add an even sportier distinctive touch, with a modified exhaust system for significantly more exciting running noise, a revised rear anti-roll bar to improve driving dynamics, and chrome rear grilles. To achieve long-term reliability, the car has been given a timing belt service in February 2023.

Condition and documentation

The car is currently for sale at a dealership and is offered with complete documentation, which of course includes the owner’s manual, original tools, a charger, and a clean Carfax report, all of which testify to its smooth and transparent history. The title is clean and issued by the state of Arizona. This car, presented to customers who want to see it in a Daytona Black livery, was also the first in its class to get the great benefit of a high-intensity aluminum body. For those unaware, this is a material that gives it superior lightness and rigidity compared to the steel traditionally used.

The sporty look is greatly highlighted by exclusive details such as Scuderia Ferrari fenders, xenon headlights, parking sensors, chrome grilles and quad exhaust tips accentuate the performance character. Challenge-style 20-inch alloy wheels mounted with Pirelli P Zero tires complete the car’s look. The interior has been upholstered in fine Nero leather, which immediately suggests sportiness and luxury. The Daytona-style front seats provide perfect lateral support, while the matching dashboard, center console, and doors create a very elegant and refined ambience.

On-board equipment is very comprehensive and also includes an infotainment system, Bose audio system, cruise control, electrically adjustable steering wheel, and bi-zone automatic climate control. Finally, the electrochromic glass roof allows the cabin’s brightness to be modulated according to the driver’s preferences. For more information about this exclusive car visit the Bring a Trailer website, on which the car – can be found at auction for $90,612 and for 5 more days starting Dec. 29, 2024.