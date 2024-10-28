Free2move Charge Go, the new service from Stellantis that complements the Free2move Charge offering

Stress-free recharging on the go: guaranteed access to over 800,000 charging points and best in class coverage in 29 European countries. Seamless charging with the Free2move Charge app: charging with just three clicks, intuitive app functionality, flexible payment options, Charging Pass enabled for an efficient and hassle-free charging experience wherever you are.

The new Free2move Charge Go “easy to Always Be Charged”

Free2move Charge, Stellantis 360-degree ecosystem designed to deliver seamless charging and energy management solutions introduces Free2move Charge Go, the second of the three strategic pillars: Free2move Charge Home, Free2move Charge Go and Free2move Charge Business. Designed to ensure that customers can easily access the most extensive and reliable public charging network across Europe, Free2move Charge Go makes EV charging electric easier and more efficient than ever.

Free2move Charge promise is to make it “easy to Always Be Charged” by simplifying the EV charging experience with end-to-end customer centric approach, providing tailored solutions for drivers at home, at the workplace, and on the go. Powered by tech partner Free2move eSolutions, the ecosystem delivers seamless hardware, software, installation, and complete service integration.

The Free2move Charge App is available to all customers of Stellantis Brands: Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Fiat/Abarth, Jeep, Lancia, Leapmotor, Opel, Peugeot, Pro One.

How it works Free2move Charge Go in just 3 clicks

Free2move Charge Go is design-to-customer solution, providing a simple and accessible public charging experience ensuring that drivers can access charging points, initiate charging, and manage payments with just three clicks. It offers best-in-class service through four key pillars:

Coverage: Free2move Charge Go provides access to over 800,000 charging points across 29 European countries, covering 96% of the public charging points market. The charging network is accessible through the Free2move Charge App and includes AC (up to 22 kW) and DC fast-charging stations (50 kW-350 kW). Whether in urban centers or rural areas, drivers can confidently find a charging station at their location. Charging App: The Free2move Charge App, available for free download in Google Play and Apple Store, enables users to locate charging stations, view real-time charging point status, check power capacity, and monitor and pay for charging sessions. The app’s intuitive design ensures drivers can charge their vehicles in just three simple clicks—select charging point, choose the connector, and start charging. Charging Pass: Equipped with RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) technology, the Charging Pass card allows users to immediately start a charging session by simply swiping the pass at the charging station, making charging effortless, especially when roaming is weak or cell phone battery low. Flexible Subscriptions: Drivers have the flexibility to choose to pay as they charge or to choose a subscription that fits their charging habits.

The Pay as you move Advanced plan, for more frequent users, is ideal for those charging more than five times a month, priced at €4.99 per month plus the cost of electricity (no charging session fee).

The Pay as you move Beginner plan allows for no upfront commitment, charging a session fee of €0.90 plus the cost of electricity.