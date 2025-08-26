Ford surprises buyers: the 2026 Maverick gets even cheaper

In recent years, the cost of living has skyrocketed across the board. Buying a new car now feels like a luxury reserved for the few, with pickup trucks easily topping $80,000. In such a market, finding an affordable yet capable vehicle is no easy task. Still, for 2026, Ford is shaking things up once again with the Maverick, the compact pickup that originally stunned buyers with a starting price near $20,000.

Over time that figure climbed, as expected in an inflation-driven market, but now the Blue Oval has decided to go against the trend and actually cut prices. It’s not a return to the unbelievable $20K mark, but a series of targeted reductions that make the Ford Maverick more attractive.

The XL EcoBoost AWD now starts at $28,145, down $125 from before. Even more appealing is the new XL EcoBoost FWD, listed at $27,145, a full $1,000 less than the equivalent Hybrid version. Buyers sacrifice some fuel economy in exchange for the lower entry price, but the value proposition is strong. The XLT trim sees slight decreases, while the sporty Lobo holds steady at $35,930. The range-topping Lariat Hybrid AWD drops $350 to $38,090, and the Lariat EcoBoost AWD gets the biggest cut, down $920 to $35,870.

For off-road fans, the rugged Maverick Tremor is priced at $40,645, $350 lower than last year. The only upward adjustment comes with destination charges, now $1,695, a necessary expense, though often criticized as an easy profit channel for automakers.

Brand manager James Gilpin praised the truck’s positioning, calling the 2026 Maverick “an exceptional value, with unmatched efficiency and the Built Ford Tough capabilities customers expect”, reinforcing its role as America’s best-selling hybrid pickup.

Beyond pricing, Ford added practical updates. A new FWD EcoBoost model, a power-sliding rear window now available on more trims, and a conventional spare tire option for off-road confidence. Two fresh exterior paints debut as well, understated Marsh Gray and bold Orange Fury Metallic Tri-Coat, alongside a connectivity package that is now standard, bundled with a one-year subscription.