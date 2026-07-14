Ford sued for keeping a $1.3 billion secret after charging you extra for tariffs

Nobody likes paying inflated prices for a new car just because Uncle Sam decided to pick a trade war. But what is even more infuriating is watching a multi-billion-dollar automaker get a massive government refund for those exact same tariffs while you, the actual consumer, get absolutely nothing. Welcome to the wonderful world of corporate double-dipping, which is currently the explosive centerpiece of a new federal class-action lawsuit against Ford Motor Company.

The drama started when California resident Jason Bullock bought a Mexican-built Mustang Mach-E earlier this year. Like any compliant consumer, he paid a premium because Ford had conveniently baked federal tariffs and transport penalties right into the vehicle’s MSRP.

However, the legal landscape shifted dramatically when the US Supreme Court ruled that these specific tariffs, imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, were completely invalid. This legal plot twist means corporations can now claw back billions in tax refunds from the federal government.

Naturally, Ford was quick to brag to its investors, projecting a massive, one-time windfall of roughly $1.3 billion from tariff refunds collected between March 2025 and February 2026. But Bullock’s lawsuit argues that Ford cannot have its cake and eat it too. If the government is giving Ford its money back, then Ford should probably give consumers their money back. Retaining both the padded retail prices and the federal refunds represents textbook unjust enrichment.

When asked to explain this magnificent financial gymnastics routine, Ford deployed the classic corporate defense mechanism: utter silence mixed with PR fluff. Spokesperson Richard Binhammer mumbled a generic statement about reviewing the complaint while insisting Ford remains committed to offering “reasonable and affordable products” in the best interest of customers.

The Detroit executive suites are likely sweating because Ford is definitely not alone in this sweet setup. Both General Motors and Stellantis have previously announced that they, too, are waiting for substantial tariff refunds. If the courts decide that automakers cannot pocket this double profit, this single lawsuit could trigger a massive, industry-wide financial hangover.