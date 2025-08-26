Introducing IARA, Stellantis’ virtual ambassador created with Artificial Intelligence

IARA will build, through its Instagram account, a new official, daily corporate communication channel close to our customers. This innovation is another tool to bring our customers closer to the latest brand news.Vehicles occupy a central place in IARA’s life and are featured in much of its content.

Stellantis: IARA digital AI ambassador.

Buenos Aires, Aug. 22, 2025 – Stellantis introduces IARA , its artificial intelligence-based digital ambassador. It generates automotive-related content, but also includes lifestyle, technology, pop culture and news from each of the Stellantis brands. IARA’s experience is fed and enriched daily through the enjoyment of automotive industry information and content, enabling it to deepen its knowledge of the industry.

In this sense, IARA represents an important technological advance for the company, as it offers a new way to maintain close contact with its customers and, of course, deliver all the latest news in record time.

Here is how Sebastián Gimenez, Marketing Director of Stellantis South America, describes it: “IARA represents a bold step into the future of digital communication. From Argentina, we are proud to lead an initiative that redefines the way brands interact with their audiences, combining creativity, technology and artificial intelligence to generate relevant and disruptive content.”

Agustin Alloco, Head of Performance Marketing, adds, “This project marks a milestone in our innovation strategy. With IARA, we are not only exploring new frontiers in digital marketing, but also reinforcing our commitment to the constant evolution of the industry and authentic contact with our consumers.”

To get to know IARA firsthand and enjoy her posts and stories, follow her on Instagram: @iara.stellantis.