Ford promises a Level 3 autonomous future (eventually) by 2028

Ford is back in the futurism game, and this time they are promising that by 2028, you can officially “stop paying attention” to the road. The Blue Oval has revealed plans to introduce a Level 3 driver assistance system that allows for a “hands-off, eyes-off” experience. This technology is slated to debut on a vehicle derived from their new, budget-friendly Universal Electric Vehicle platform, which is set to launch in 2027.

If this sounds like a familiar tune, it’s because back in 2016, Ford boldly claimed they would skip Level 3 entirely and drop a fully autonomous Level 4 vehicle by 2021. Realizing that teaching a car to think is actually quite hard, Ford has since humbled its timeline. The new system will rely on LiDAR technology and Ford’s hardware-software stack developed entirely in-house. By “owning” the brain of the car, Ford claims they can deliver these advanced capabilities at a 30% lower cost than buying from outside suppliers, theoretically making autonomy something other than a luxury plaything.

At the heart of this push is Ford’s new unified vehicle brain. This sleek module consolidates infotainment, ADAS, audio, and networking into a single processing center. It’s reportedly half the size of previous computers, cheaper to manufacture, and offers five times the control over semiconductors.

Don’t expect the upcoming $30,000 mid-size electric pickup to drive you home for free. Doug Field, Ford’s EV chief, clarified that the Level 3 suite will be an optional extra. Whether you’ll pay for it via a one-time fee or a never-ending monthly subscription is a decision Ford is conveniently saving for later.

To keep you entertained while the car handles the steering, Ford also unveiled a specialized AI assistant at CES. Unlike generic chatbots, this AI is a blue-collar specialist. You can snap a photo of a pile of firewood, and it will calculate exactly how many bags will fit in your F-150 bed. While it’s starting on mobile apps, it will migrate to the dashboard screens of Ford and Lincoln models by next year.