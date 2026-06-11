2028 Ford’s electric truck looks less like a classic pickup in new spy video

Ford continues to develop its future midsize electric pick-up, a key model in the American brand’s new EV strategy. The vehicle still has no official name, but Ford will start production in 2027 on the new Universal EV Platform, with a starting price expected to sit around $30,000 in the United States. The first prototype images, captured by David Tracy for The Autopian, now offer a clearer look at the model’s layout.

Ford’s midsize electric truck moves closer as prototype testing continues

The camouflage still reveals a vehicle designed more for everyday use than heavy-duty work. The wheels appear relatively small and feature aerodynamic elements, a sign that Ford is chasing energy efficiency. The windscreen has a steep rake, while ground clearance looks lower than on a Ranger or a traditional body-on-frame pick-up. Ford seems to be targeting commuters and families, while still keeping the practicality of an open bed.

The prototype shows a four-door crew cab layout, with proportions that favour passenger space over bed length. The dimensions should sit close to those of the Maverick, with a load floor around 140 cm long, compared with roughly 150 cm for the Ranger. The front end looks upright, with small headlights and two lower air intakes. In the central area, the adaptive cruise control radar and a camera are visible, details that confirm the presence of next-generation ADAS linked to the software-defined architecture.

The pick-up will become the first model based on Ford’s Universal EV Platform, developed to reduce costs and production complexity. The vehicle will use a zonal architecture, a 48-volt low-voltage network and a 400-volt high-voltage system. For the battery, Ford has chosen prismatic lithium-iron-phosphate cells, a less expensive solution than nickel-rich chemistries. The battery pack will also serve a structural function, while the chassis should use large aluminium castings to reduce the number of components.

In terms of performance, Ford has used the Mustang EcoBoost as a reference point. The pick-up should also offer more interior space than a Toyota RAV4 despite its compact exterior footprint. Production will take place at the Louisville plant in Kentucky, where Ford has already stopped building the Escape to free up the lines. Orders should open in the second half of 2026, with first deliveries expected in 2027 as a 2028 model year vehicle. The final name remains unconfirmed, although the possible return of the Ranchero name has long circulated in the United States.