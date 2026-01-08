Ford posts its best year since 2019 as U.S. sales rise 6% in 2025

Ford closed 2025 with results that confirm the strength of the American automaker in its home market. Total sales rose by 6 percent to 2,204,124 vehicles, allowing Ford to gain 0.6 percentage points of market share, which now stands at 13.2 percent. The fourth quarter delivered an additional 2.7 percent increase, once again outperforming the overall market. These results mark Ford’s best full-year performance and its strongest fourth quarter since 2019.

“This year proved that Ford delivers the right products and powertrains for our customers,” said Andrew Frick, President of Ford Blue and Model e. “We are gaining market share because we offer a broad range of vehicles, from affordable entry-level models to high-performance off-road vehicles. Our record hybrid sales growth shows that our freedom-of-choice strategy, gasoline, hybrid, and electric, is exactly what customers want right now.”

Ford gains U.S. market share in 2025 driven by trucks, hybrids, and SUVs

The F-Series secured its 49th consecutive year as America’s best-selling pickup and its 44th year as the best-selling vehicle overall. Ford sold 828,832 units, an 8.3 percent increase, and widened the gap to its closest competitor by nearly 250,000 vehicles. Among the standout performers, the Ford Maverick, America’s most affordable pickup, posted record sales of 155,051 units (+18.2 percent), driven largely by the base XL trim, which surged 105.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Hybrid powertrains delivered one of the most significant success stories of 2025. Ford set an all-time hybrid sales record with 228,072 vehicles, up 21.7 percent. The F-150 Hybrid retained its position as the best-selling full-size hybrid pickup with 84,934 units (+15 percent), while the Maverick Hybrid reached 81,034 units (+17.9 percent), maintaining its leadership among midsize hybrid pickups. Ford surpassed the combined electrified vehicle sales of General Motors and Stellantis when counting hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and EVs, reinforcing the effectiveness of its multi-powertrain strategy.

In the SUV segment, the Explorer kept its leadership among three-row SUVs with 222,706 units sold (+14.7 percent). The Bronco delivered its best year ever with 146,007 vehicles (+33.7 percent). Including the Bronco Sport, the Bronco family reached 280,500 SUVs sold, a 19.9 percent increase. High-performance off-road trims such as Raptor, Tremor, Timberline, and FX4 accounted for 20.6 percent of Ford’s total mix, with 453,433 vehicles sold (+17.6 percent).

In the commercial segment, Ford reinforced its leadership as the Transit set a new all-time U.S. sales record with 161,797 units (+5.9 percent), its best result since entering the American market in 2014. Super Duty trucks delivered their strongest year since 2004, posting a 9.5 percent increase. Meanwhile, paid software subscriptions through Ford Pro Intelligence grew 30 percent in the fourth quarter to approximately 840,000 active subscriptions, while BlueCruise autonomous driving surpassed 8.5 million cumulative hands-free driving hours.