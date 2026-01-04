Ford claims 2025 was a “great year” despite over 100 recall campaigns

Ford has managed to close out 2025 with a “participation trophy” that no automaker actually wants: a record-shattering number of recall campaigns. In a year of logistical gymnastics, the Blue Oval logged over 100 more campaigns than its closest rival, Stellantis, effectively doubling the previous industry record set by General Motors way back in 2014. If there were an Olympic podium for calling cars back to the dealership, Ford would be standing on top.

However, COO Kumar Galhotra is spinning this tidal wave of notices as a badge of honor. According to Galhotra, the sheer volume of recalls is proof that the company is “solidary” with its vehicles and remarkably quick to pull the trigger when things go sideways. The corporate message is a masterpiece of pragmatism. Your car might break frequently, but at least “we’re faster than ever” at admitting it.

The company claims that initial quality is actually on the upswing. Ford predicts lower warranty costs and a 10% improvement in repairs per thousand vehicles for the 2025 model year compared to its predecessors. This optimism is backed by JD Power’s 2025 reliability study, which labeled Ford and Lincoln as the most improved brands. It seems that in the world of modern manufacturing, “improving” is easy when you’re starting from a record-breaking pile of repair orders.

A massive chunk of this year’s chaos, specifically a share of the 2,205 recalls, stems from a $165 million settlement with the NHTSA. This agreement forced Ford to re-examine every single recall from the last three years, leading to a Groundhog Day scenario where cars are being recalled just to double-check previous fixes. To soothe the burn, Ford deployed 9.5 million over-the-air updates in the first quarter alone, effectively fixing cars while they sat in owners’ driveways.

While OTA repairs are a godsend for convenience, long-term consumer trust still relies on getting the hardware right the first time. For now, buyers are left weighing Ford’s newfound transparency against the reality of a mailbox full of official government notices.