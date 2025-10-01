Ford plots new Mustang variants: what’s the next chapter that will keep the icon alive

The Ford Mustang isn’t enjoying its strongest days in the US, despite the fact that most of its traditional rivals have vanished. In the first half of 2025, Ford sold just 23,551 units nationwide, a 14.2% drop compared to the same period in 2024. But as CEO Jim Farley pointed out in a recent interview with The Verge, the pony car’s future won’t be decided in America alone.

Farley revealed that global sales now outpace domestic ones, giving Ford the confidence not only to keep the Mustang alive but also to invest heavily in its long-term future. “The Mustang is a global car, it’s the best-selling two-door sports coupe in the world,” he said proudly, adding that people everywhere want to experience “a slice of America” by firing up a Mustang and lighting up the tires.

Addressing the issue of the locked ECU that limits tunability, Farley downplayed its impact on sales, though he admitted his own son chose an older Mustang instead of the latest S650 because of its tuning freedom. Recently, HP Tuners managed to crack the ECU, opening the aftermarket floodgates for performance upgrades.

But Ford’s Mustang strategy seems to stretch beyond the classic coupe. Industry rumors point to a sleek four-door sports sedan, dubbed Mach 4, as well as a rugged Baja-style off-road version with raised suspension and chunky tires. Ford already previewed an EcoBoost-powered variant developed with RTR at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, giving weight to speculation about future spin-offs.

Another possibility is a hybrid Mustang, a move that might upset purists but could be essential to meet ever-tightening emissions regulations in Europe and other key regions. Gas-powered models, however, aren’t going anywhere just yet, reports suggest they’ll remain available at least through 2030. Farley has even insisted there will “never be an all-electric Mustang,” not counting the Mach-E crossover. Anyway, Ford is clearly preparing to expand the Mustang family, using its brand power to reach new markets and customer segments.