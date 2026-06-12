Ford’s new mystery EV truck is smaller than a Maverick

Ford is quietly out on the streets of Long Beach testing what might be the most consequential vehicle of the decade. Caught by the eagle-eyed folks over at The Autopian, a camouflaged, compact electric double-cab pickup was spotted in the wild, escorted by an F-150 and a vintage Mazda B-Series.

Wrapped in enough fake panels to confuse a high-end AI, the prototype boasts a radically raked windshield. The cargo bed looks comically short, clearly prioritizing the internal passenger experience over the ability to haul five tons of gravel. If the proportions are anything to go by, this mystery truck is noticeably shorter than the current Ford Maverick, which checks in at 5.07 meters. We are likely looking at a footprint closer to the 4.7-meter mark of that old Mazda companion, making it a truly compact electric utility vehicle for people who actually want to park in a real city.

Slated to arrive in 2026 for a 2027 production run, the rumors suggest the nameplate might be the legendary “Ranchero”. Even more shocking than the dimensions is the price tag: a starting point of $30,000. In an era where a base Escape SUV barely costs less, Ford is leveraging everything from gigacasting to cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries to make this vehicle genuinely competitive with internal combustion models.

Under the sheet metal, this will be the firstborn child of Ford’s new universal EV platform, a project developed entirely in-house. By 2028, they are promising Level 3 autonomous driving, a bold claim that will certainly keep lawyers and insurance adjusters busy for the next few years.

Whether it features rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, the broader strategy is painfully clear: Ford is betting the farm that after they flood the market with this pickup, they can follow up with a wave of SUVs and sedans to finally prove the doubters wrong.