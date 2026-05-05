Ford previews affordable electric pickup that could start around $30,000

Ford has shown the first preview of its future electric pickup, a model that could mark a significant change of direction in the American automaker’s battery-electric strategy. The first images appeared in a post published on X by CEO Jim Farley during an internal Product Day, the last one for Doug Field, head of electric products and a key figure behind the project known as Universal EV.

Ford teases compact electric pickup as EV strategy shifts

The photos show only part of the bodywork and rear bed, but the level of detail suggests that development has already reached an advanced stage, with functional prototypes on the road as work continues on the new universal electric platform designed for lower-cost models.

The move comes after months of reorganization in Ford’s electric offensive, shaped above all by the commercial difficulties of the F-150 Lightning. The electric pickup failed to reach the expected volumes in the U.S. market and forced the group to recalibrate its priorities. The direction now seems to favor smaller, more efficient and especially more affordable vehicles, designed to reach customers who still see the cost of entering the EV market as too high.

The future pickup should have dimensions close to those of the European Ranger and could start at around $30,000, a threshold that would make it competitive on volume in a segment where price remains the decisive factor. Its architecture will differ completely from that of the F-150 Lightning and will aim for a drastic reduction in production costs through structural simplification. According to the information available so far, the project includes 20% fewer physical components, 25% fewer fasteners and 40% fewer factory workstations than Ford’s current electric models.

The vehicle will follow the logic of a practical, versatile model aimed at daily urban and suburban use. Ford appears convinced that there is significant market space for a compact battery-electric pickup with good range and lower running costs, a concept that partly recalls the success of compact pickups in the United States during the 1990s, reinterpreted through electric and technological solutions.

Many technical details remain unknown, starting with battery capacity, range, power and launch timing. Some rumors suggest that the model could revive the Ranchero name, a historic Ford badge used until 1979, although no official confirmation has arrived. The Universal EV platform that will underpin the pickup could also support a family of affordable electric models, including city cars, compact cars and SUVs for the European market, significantly expanding the industrial scope of the project.

If Ford truly manages to position an electric pickup around $30,000, the model could shift the center of gravity of its EV lineup away from expensive niche products and toward vehicles designed to reach a much broader audience.