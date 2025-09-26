Ford Mustang GTD, not that exclusive? Production could surpass expectations

Ford may end up building more Mustang GTD coupés than originally planned. According to Ford Authority, the automaker is seriously considering extending production of its ultra-high-performance pony car, driven by demand that far exceeds expectations.

Insiders even suggest that special variants could be added if the program is prolonged, echoing the strategy Ford used with the latest Ford GT when production was extended to satisfy eager buyers. Current estimates put the cap at around 1,700 units.

Production is handled by Multimatic in Canada, Ford’s low-volume specialist, which needed the first few months of 2025 to hit its stride. Data shows 118 units completed through August, with a steady ramp-up: 2 in January, none in February, 3 in March, 1 in April, 10 in May, 31 in June, 35 in July, and 36 in August. September is expected to surpass those early figures.

What makes the GTD so coveted? It’s essentially a track weapon that just happens to wear a license plate. Power comes from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 delivering 815 HP and 664 lb-ft of torque, paired with a rear-mounted eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Pushrod suspension with adaptive dampers, extensive aero work, and liberal use of carbon fiber all underline its racing DNA. Starting price hovers around $325,000, and buyers must go through an application process similar to the Ford GT’s.

Credibility is another key factor. Ford proved the GTD’s performance at the Nürburgring, clocking an officially certified 6:57.685 lap, making it the first production American car to break the seven-minute barrier. That record alone adds prestige to every allocation that opens.

The way Ford builds the GTD further fuels its exclusivity. Bare chassis are shipped from Flat Rock, Michigan, to Multimatic’s facility in Markham, Ontario, where they’re transformed into machines that can stand toe-to-toe with Europe’s best supercars. It’s the same playbook Ford used with the GT, whose run was extended from 1,000 to roughly 1,350 units when demand skyrocketed. For enthusiasts, an extended GTD production run could mean more build slots, regional allocations, and potentially special editions tuned for different scenarios.