Ford’s most expensive pony car ever is getting a second run

Ford is asking three hundred thousand dollars for its most expensive production Mustang in history, the GTD, and somehow, people are lining up to hand over the cash. Not a few people. Over 7,500 of them.

To be clear, the Mustang GTD isn’t just a Dark Horse with a fancier badge and a steeper sticker. This is essentially a GT3 race car that Ford had the audacity, and the engineering chops, to make street-legal. Different animal entirely.

Ford has already moved 231 units from the first production run, with more deliveries on the way. Total output is expected to stay below 2,000 examples worldwide, which means roughly 5,500 hopefuls walked away empty-handed the first time around. If you were one of them, here’s your consolation: Ford believes in second chances.

Dearborn just announced a fresh application window covering model years 2027 through 2029. The process works exactly like the first round, and if history is any guide, spots will go fast. Production was originally slated to wrap in 2026, but demand has a funny way of rewriting plans.

Applications open officially on April 17, 2026. Before that, prospective buyers can register their interest on Ford’s website, not the application itself, just a polite way of raising your hand and saying “yes, I have more money”. Those who register will receive a reminder from the Mustang GTD Concierge team ahead of the opening date, with application status updates expected sometime over the summer.

For context: this isn’t a limited-edition trim package or a cosmetic upgrade. The GTD runs active suspension, pushrod geometry lifted straight from the race program, and a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 producing north of 800 HP. The price reflects the hardware. So if you’ve got the budget, the appetite, and a generous tolerance for waitlists, Ford’s most extreme Mustang ever is giving the world one more shot. Don’t miss it twice.