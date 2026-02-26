Ford makes the Mustang Mach-E frunk a paid optional feature

Ford has decided to make the front trunk of the Mustang Mach-E a paid option starting with the 2026 model year. Anyone who wants to keep using it will need to add $495 to the final price, otherwise the space under the hood will remain unfinished. The decision has sparked debate, considering that this compartment had been standard equipment since the electric SUV launched five years ago.

Ford Mustang Mach-E: the front frunk now becomes a paid option

The official explanation is that customers use it less than expected. Ford says it analyzed real-world usage data and concluded that the frunk sees limited everyday use. According to the company, this was enough to justify moving it from standard equipment to an optional feature.

In reality, the space under the hood had already been reduced in 2024, when the introduction of a heat pump to improve range in cold climates took up part of the available volume, effectively cutting the original capacity of about 140 liters in half. From the start, the compartment had proven useful for storing charging cables or small luggage, especially on trips.

The decision recalls a similar move by Dodge on the new electric Charger, where the frunk follows a comparable logic. Other manufacturers have taken different paths. Tesla has turned the spacious and well-finished front trunks of the Model 3 and Model Y into a selling point, while Volkswagen chose not to offer one at all on the ID.4, focusing instead on maximizing interior space by moving the dashboard forward. Opposite approaches, both more straightforward than Ford’s.

Criticism has not been lacking. Charging nearly $500 for a space that already exists within the car’s structure, finished with simple plastic components, fits into a broader trend in which automakers increasingly offer digital subscriptions to activate features already physically present in the vehicle.

The frunk alone will not significantly affect Mach-E sales. But in a market where customers pay close attention to details, even seemingly minor decisions like this can influence overall product perception.