Dodge Charger’s new hood graphics: what muscle car masculinity costs now

A sculpted powerdome on an automobile’s hood serves a singular purpose. Announcing to the world that what lies beneath is categorically not for the faint of heart. Dodge understands this theater perfectly, which is why the Charger with its SIXPACK engine continues to wear the crown of “still the world’s most powerful muscle car”. A title the manufacturer brandishes with zero shame whatsoever.

The Charger doesn’t exactly reinvent itself year after year. What it does offer, however, are periodic aesthetic refreshments designed to remind onlookers precisely what they’re dealing with. This week’s novelty arrives in the form of new factory customization options for the Charger Scat Pack and R/T with SIXPACK engine. In reality, these are graphics. Just graphics.

First on the menu is a new satin black hood graphic, engineered to create high contrast against current exterior color choices while dramatically highlighting the powerdomes. Positioned centrally and extending to the trim, this accessory can be ordered separately for the modest sum of $395.

Simultaneously, Dodge announced the availability of dual Fratzog stripes, mirroring those offered on Daytona models and paying homage to the new Dodge symbol. These are stripes featuring a red trim accent and a repeated Fratzog logo pattern trapped within each stripe. The cost of this particular upgrade climbs considerably higher than the hood graphic, settling at $1,695, and works with both glass and steel roofs.

Should one opt for both enhancements, the total cost of a new Dodge Charger Scat Pack or R/T with a SIXPACK under the hood increases by $2,090. Not insignificant money for what amounts to decorative adhesive applications.

According to Dodge CEO Matt McAlear, launching these two aesthetic updates represents “just the beginning of what owners can expect in terms of customizing the brand-new Charger with SIXPACK engine”. Concrete details about what follows remain undisclosed. Presumably more body graphics, minor mechanical tweaks, and interior feature additions.

All of this accompanies a package delivering 550 HP in the SIXPACK Dodge Charger Scat Pack, the most powerful vehicle in the segment under $55,000, and 420 horsepower in the SIXPACK Dodge Charger R/T, advertised as the highest power output of any muscle car in the industry.