Ford highlights the unique personality behind each Mustang Mach-E

Ford has shaped the 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup around a principle that goes beyond the usual split between power and range. Each version of the electric SUV gets its own dynamic character, defined through a specific combination of suspension tuning, steering response and cornering behavior. According to the American automaker, each setup reflects a different way of experiencing the drive.

Matt Hubbard, who leads suspension validation testing for the Mach-E, explained that work on these configurations started in the early stages of development. Ford aimed to create versions that respond to genuinely different use profiles, rather than simply adding more names to the price list.

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E lineup focuses on suspension and handling

Drivers who mainly use the Mach-E in the city and on daily routes will find a more balanced setup in the Select and Premium versions. These trims use a passive configuration calibrated for stability and ride comfort, with springs and dampers developed to absorb road imperfections without sacrificing the dynamic character linked to the Mustang name.

Drivers who want a more direct connection with the road can choose the GT with passive suspension. Ford gives this version a sportier, less filtered setup, designed to deliver more engaging feedback during spirited driving.

The GT with MagneRide adds real-time adaptability to this formula. Its electronically controlled variable-damping shocks use sensors that read body and wheel movements up to 1,000 times per second, adjusting the response according to road conditions and driving style.

At the top of the versatility range sits the Rally, developed to handle dirt roads, potholes and rough surfaces with a specific setup that prioritizes impact absorption while still keeping effective behavior on pavement.

The newest addition to the lineup is the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT California Edition, priced from around $57,600 in the U.S. market. It delivers 480 hp and 700 lb-ft of torque, with an EPA-estimated range of about 280 miles.

The Rally remains at the top of the range with a starting price of around $59,500 and an estimated range of about 255 miles. The GT now starts at roughly $55,000, around $1,030 less than the outgoing model, with about 280 miles of range.

The Select starts at around $39,000 for the RWD Standard Range version with about 260 miles of range. It rises to roughly $47,400 for the AWD Extended Range version with about 300 miles.

The Premium ranges from around $41,800 for the RWD Standard Range version to roughly $49,800 for the AWD Extended Range model, again with about 300 miles of claimed range. All prices exclude the U.S. destination charge, which adds around $2,100.