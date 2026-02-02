Ford GT-100, this muscle car has an identity crisis and a truck bed

Auction houses traffic in the extraordinary: Ferraris that cost more than small nations, Bugattis with provenance, the occasional barn find that makes grown collectors weep. Then there’s this thing. The Ford GT-100 isn’t just unusual. It’s the automotive equivalent of showing up to a black-tie event wearing a tuxedo jacket and cargo shorts.

Someone (Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale) looked at a perfectly functional 2007 Ford Mustang GT and a 1955 F-100 pickup and thought: “why choose?”. The result defies categorization. Is it a muscle car with a bed? A truck cosplaying as a pony car? All of the above, apparently.

The build started by stripping the Mustang down to its modern architecture, a sensible foundation that immediately got complicated. Instead of the F-100’s original ladder frame, the project retained the Ford Mustang’s platform. Then came the identity crisis. Doors, roof, bed, and greenhouse from the ’55 pickup grafted onto what was essentially still a fourth-generation Mustang underneath.

The front fascia commits fully to the muscle car aesthetic. Custom body panels, a massive hood scoop, powerdome, headlights and grille straight from the 2007 GT donor car. Enormous front fenders occupy the entire lane. A wraparound windshield doubles as both sunshade and wind deflector, while side scoops optimize airflow that probably doesn’t need optimizing. There’s even a fixed wing bolted to the custom bed’s tailgate.

Under the hood sits the Mustang’s 4.6-liter V8, pushing 300 HP through a five-speed manual to the rear wheels. That’s more power than the original F-100’s Y-block V8 ever dreamed of producing. The whole contraption is wrapped in Shelby Blue paint with white racing stripes, mounted on dark-finish alloy wheels that somehow tie the madness together.

The cabin remains pure Ford Mustang. Dashboard, steering wheel, gauges all instantly recognizable to anyone who’s sat in a mid-2000s pony car. It’s the only moment of clarity in an otherwise gloriously confused vehicle.

This steel-bodied oddity found a buyer earlier this year. One hopes the new owner actually drives it, parking it at stoplights between a brand-new Mustang and a fresh F-150, letting that V8 rumble while both neighbors experience existential confusion about what they’re witnessing.