The Fusion is back: a digital artist did what Ford wouldn’t

Ford is having the kind of year that PR departments have nightmares about. We’re barely through the first quarter of 2026, and the Blue Oval has already recalled over 7.4 million vehicles, nearly as many as some automakers sell in a lifetime. The crown jewel of that recall parade? A single action covering 4.38 million trucks, SUVs, and vans with a software glitch that could kill trailer brake lights and turn signals mid-tow.

Meanwhile, the F-Series is wobbling. Sales dropped over 16% in January and February 2026 compared to the same period last year, with the Chevrolet Silverado now trailing by a mere 16,000 units. In a segment where Ford has dominated for nearly 50 years, that gap is starting to sound less like a cushion and more like a warning shot. The Mustang Mach-E, already down over 54% year-over-year, clearly won’t ride to the rescue. Neither will the F-150 Lightning, which dropped over 76% in February alone.

SUVs are doing their part, strong enough to pull the overall bimestral decline down to around 5%, but they can’t carry the whole company on their roof rails forever.

Which brings us, as it often does in times of automotive existential crisis, to the internet. CGI artist jlord8 has floated an idea that’s equal parts nostalgia and provocation: what if Ford brought back the Fusion? Not as a rebadged crossover, but as an actual sedan, or fastback, styled after the Mustang Mach-E, complete with updated headlights and star-spoke alloys with red brake calipers.

The logic isn’t crazy. The Mach-E gets grief precisely because it wears the Mustang name. Strip that badge, put the same design language on a four-door, call it a Fusion, and suddenly you’ve got something that makes sense.

Ford won’t build any of this. But the fact that a render artist is doing more interesting product planning than Dearborn’s actual design team says something. And it’s not particularly flattering.