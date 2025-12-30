0
Ford F-150 humiliates the competition: hybrid tech is the new drag king

Ippolito Visconti Author Automotive
Ippolito Visconti
December 30, 2025
The contenders were the Ford F-150 PowerBoost, Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX, Ram 1500 Hurricane, and the GMC Sierra 1500.
The crew from The Fast Lane, led by Kase van Rees and Andre Smirnov, recently lined up four of the most popular half-ton pickups for a brutal performance gauntlet involving quarter-mile sprints, rolling starts, and top-speed runs. The contenders were the Ford F-150 PowerBoost, Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX, Ram 1500 Hurricane, and the GMC Sierra 1500.

Under the hood, the variety of enginesis staggering. The GMC Sierra represents the old guard with its 6.2-liter small-block V8, churning out 420 HP and 624 Nm. It went head-to-head against the Ram 1500 Hurricane, which uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six producing 420 HP and 636 Nm. Despite the identical horsepower, the V8’s dignity was left in the dust. The Sierra posted a sluggish 15.31-second quarter-mile, while the Hurricane surged ahead at 14.64 seconds. It seems the “Small Block” might be getting a little too small for modern competition.

Then came the electrified heavyweights. The Toyota Tundra i-FORCE MAX boasts a monstrous 790 Nm of torque, yet it couldn’t quite catch the Ford F-150 PowerBoost. The Ford, which is officially the best-selling full-size hybrid pickup as of Q3 2025, delivered its 430 hp and 773 Nm with surgical precision, clocking a 14.37-second run against the Tundra’s 14.80.

In the 30-mph rolling start tests, the Ram’s Hurricane engine initially held its own, beating both the GMC and the Toyota. However, once it faced the F-150 PowerBoost, the Ford’s hybrid instant-torque delivery and 10-speed automatic transmission, an architecture Ford ironically co-developed with GM, secured an easy victory.

The only place the Ford didn’t dominate was the top-speed test. While the GMC and Ram hit 106 mph and the Tundra managed 107 mph, the lightning-fast F-150 gave up the ghost at a modest 104 mph.

It turns out the hybrid king is built for the sprint, not the marathon. If you’re looking for a truck that wins at the lights but loses at the speed limiter, the Blue Oval has you covered.