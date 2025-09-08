Ford extends Explorer’s life cycle, electrification on the horizon

The Ford Explorer, fresh off its 2025 facelift, won’t see a full redesign until 2029, two years later than originally expected. This strategic delay gives Ford the chance to maximize the current generation, build on recent upgrades, and focus resources on developing next-gen electrified platforms.

For such an iconic SUV, the future will inevitably revolve around electrification. While Ford hasn’t revealed specifics, it’s almost certain the 2029 lineup will include at least one hybrid and a fully electric variant, aligned with the brand’s broader EV strategy. An updated EcoBoost family of engines is also likely, delivering the mix of efficiency, towing power, and performance that Explorer buyers expect.

The Explorer has long walked the line between family-friendly comfort and real utility. By 2029, Ford could add more advanced all-wheel-drive systems, enhanced suspension setups, and increased torque from hybrid and EV models to stay competitive against rivals like the Toyota Highlander and Chevrolet Traverse. Performance-oriented trims like the ST will likely continue to thrill enthusiasts, while mainstream versions will prioritize range and efficiency.

The 2025 refresh already hinted at Ford’s long-term vision. Exterior changes included sharper styling, slimmer LED headlights, and reworked air intakes, with an optional black roof for Platinum, ST-Line, and ST trims. Inside, updates were more dramatic: a forward-shifted dashboard for more legroom, soft-touch materials, ActiveX seating, and a 13.2-inch infotainment screen running Ford’s new Digital Experience software, paired with a 12.3-inch digital cluster.

Rather than reinventing the Explorer mid-cycle, Ford laid the groundwork for the future. Extending the lifecycle to 2029 gives the automaker more time to integrate cutting-edge tech, from improved EV batteries to advanced safety systems, potentially leapfrogging competitors instead of merely catching up.

The Explorer remains a cornerstone of Ford’s lineup: refreshed and familiar today, but poised to evolve into an electrified, tech-rich SUV tomorrow.