Ford expands hands-free driving to more models

Ford is bringing its BlueCruise driver assistance system to the Kuga and Puma, including the fully electric Puma Gen-E, through new special versions unveiled on March 5, 2026, between Cologne and Nanterre. These models join the Ford Collection under the name BlueCruise Edition and include the Level 2+ system activated as standard with no subscription required. The move aims to make a technology previously associated with higher segments more accessible by offering it on two of Ford’s best-selling compact SUVs in Europe.

Ford expands hands-free BlueCruise to Kuga and Puma

BlueCruise allows the vehicle to automatically manage speed and lane positioning on pre-qualified highway sections known as BlueZones, while dedicated sensors ensure that the driver continues to watch the road. Ford says these areas cover about 95% of highways across 16 European markets, including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Sweden. The technology already debuted in Europe on the Mustang Mach-E, but with these new editions Ford takes another step by also including the Driver Assistance Pack and Connected Navigation as standard. The navigation system uses cloud data to provide real-time traffic information and help optimize travel times, all without additional cost.

Christian Weingaertner, General Manager of Passenger Vehicles at Ford Europe, said in the official announcement that BlueCruise has already transformed the highway driving experience for thousands of customers worldwide. He added that these new editions go beyond a dedicated look by including hands-free assisted driving in the vehicle price, removing the barrier of a subscription.

Visually, the BlueCruise Edition models stand out with an exclusive Vapor Blue exterior color, combined with a black roof and mirror caps, along with specific alloy wheels measuring 18 inches on the Puma and 19 inches on the Kuga. Inside, the theme continues with embossed seat inserts and trim details finished in a shade called Nordic Blue.

The powertrain lineup covers several needs. The Kuga BlueCruise Edition will be available with a Hybrid Flexifuel E85, a plug-in hybrid, and an AWD hybrid version. The Puma BlueCruise Edition will come with an EcoBoost Hybrid engine and automatic transmission, as well as the fully electric Puma Gen-E, which Ford claims can reach up to 417 km (259 miles) of WLTP range.

Ford also reminds customers that driver-assistance systems do not replace driver attention or control. Both BlueCruise and Connected Navigation will only be available in certain countries and on specific models. Orders for all three versions are already open.