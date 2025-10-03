Ford Everest spotted in Colorado: US debut or just passing through?

Not every SUV is destined for a global career. Some models conquer markets across continents, while others remain tied to their home turf. The Ford Everest falls squarely into the latter category: a rugged, body-on-frame SUV born from the Ranger pickup. It’s a familiar sight across Australia and the Asia-Pacific region, yet it has never been officially offered in the United States. That’s why its recent appearance in Colorado turned heads among Ford enthusiasts.

Photos posted on Reddit by user Ngfilla94 quickly ignited speculation. The Everest spotted was wearing manufacturer plates, always a telltale sign in Colorado, a state where automakers regularly put prototypes through their paces. Inside the cabin, a laptop docking station and technical equipment suggested this wasn’t just a privately imported oddity but part of an official development program. The white SUV wore black alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber reminiscent of the Ranger Tremor, while Platinum-badged leather seats hinted at a premium trim.

Logic suggests this sighting isn’t a teaser for an upcoming US launch, but more likely part of Ford’s global testing schedule. Colorado’s high-altitude terrain and unpredictable weather make it an ideal natural lab for emissions and durability trials. Still, additional reports of Everest prototypes in Michigan and along Interstate 70 have only fanned the rumor mill.

For the uninitiated, the Everest, also known as the Endeavour in India, is essentially the SUV cousin of the Ranger: same front-end design, shorter wheelbase, more compact body, and available three-row seating. Launched in 2003, refreshed in 2015, and redesigned again in 2022, it’s built in Thailand and marketed across Southeast Asia, Oceania, South America, South Africa, and the Middle East.

Depending on the market, it comes with gasoline or diesel engines, two- or four-wheel drive, and trims ranging from basic to the hardcore Australian Everest Tremor, boasting a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel, upgraded suspension, and 32-inch all-terrain tires.

On paper, the Everest could rival Toyota’s 4Runner in the US. But Ford already has the four-door Bronco filling that niche, built on a similar body-on-frame platform and assembled domestically. Bringing the Everest stateside would mean steep import tariffs, compliance updates for US safety and emissions standards, and the risk of stepping on the Bronco’s toes.