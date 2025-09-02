Ford Everest Wildtrak 2025: reality in Australia, myth in the US

The return of the Ford Everest Wildtrak is stirring debate among pickup and SUV enthusiasts in the United States, but the reality is less exciting. In 2025, the model will indeed make a comeback, but only in a limited run of 950 units destined exclusively for the Australian market.

The new version will feature updated equipment, richer trim, and a higher price tag, but it will remain out of reach for American buyers. This decision follows Ford’s long-standing practice of tailoring its lineup to different regions.

The Everest, especially in its Wildtrak trim, has always been marketed abroad, becoming one of the most coveted Ford models never sold in America. Consumer demand, local regulations, and spending power have historically shaped Ford’s commercial strategy, keeping a clear divide between US offerings and vehicles reserved for Australia and beyond.

Adding to the confusion is the flood of misleading digital content. Platforms like YouTube and TikTok feature countless videos claiming to show a US-bound Ford Everest Wildtrak 2025, with highly realistic footage of a rugged SUV seemingly made for America’s national parks. In truth, most of these visuals come from AI-generated renders or digital artwork.

There are clear ways to spot the fakes: AI image generators often struggle with text, producing misspelled or nonsensical words on vehicles. A telling example is an image showing “EVERST” on the driver’s door. Visuals that look too polished, with exaggerated reflections and unnaturally glossy finishes, are also strong giveaways of artificial rendering.

Some digital creators, like kelsonik, have even reimagined the Wildtrak in a flashy “street” version with Luxe Yellow paint. However, these are purely artistic reinterpretations with no link to actual production plans. The safest way to verify authenticity is to check video or image descriptions carefully, if the content is CGI or AI-generated, it’s usually disclosed, even if subtly.

So, the Ford Everest Wildtrak 2025 will be real, but only in Australia. For American enthusiasts, it remains a digital fantasy, fueled by clever artistry and global marketing strategies that don’t always align with US expectations.