Ford Bronco pickup: how it could take on the Jeep Gladiator

The sixth-generation Ford Bronco, launched in 2021, has brought one of the most legendary off-road names back to life, going head-to-head with rivals like the Jeep Wrangler (both two- and four-door), the Toyota 4Runner, and the newly revived Land Cruiser.

With a modern-retro design inspired by the first-generation model and styling cues borrowed from later series, the Bronco rides on a body-on-frame platform derived from the Ford Ranger T6.

To keep it fresh, Ford continues to expand the lineup with exclusive trims and special editions. For 2026, the spotlight is on the 60th Anniversary Package, paying tribute to the Bronco’s original debut in August 1965. It joins an already diverse lineup that includes the high-performance Bronco Raptor, the distinctive Stroppe, and the nostalgia-filled Heritage Edition.

Not everyone is satisfied with the current offerings. Automotive digital artist Theottle, known for his creative CGI builds, has envisioned a bold new twist: a mid-size Ford Bronco pickup designed to take on the Jeep Gladiator directly.

His rendering imagines the Bronco with a rear bed while retaining its rugged body-on-frame construction, complete with a convertible or soft-top option for open-air adventures. According to Theottle, Ford might be missing a golden opportunity by not launching this variant.

While it would share its platform with the Ranger, a Bronco pickup wouldn’t necessarily steal its sales. The Ranger would still go head-to-head with the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado, while the Bronco could carve out a spot in the “lifestyle off-road” segment currently dominated by the Gladiator.

The behind-the-scenes video and concept images reveal a vehicle that blends vintage charm, modern ruggedness, and adventurous spirit, an irresistible mix for off-road fans and collectors alike. For now, it’s just a digital exercise, but the appeal is undeniable. Meanwhile, the 2026 lineup cements the Bronco’s status as a cornerstone of modern off-roading.