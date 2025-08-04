Ford Bronco 60th Anniversary: a vintage-inspired tribute to a trailblazing icon

To honor six decades of rugged adventure, Ford is rolling out a special 60th Anniversary Package for the iconic Bronco SUV. Originally launched in 1966, the Bronco was designed to bring the accessible thrills of the pony car movement, exemplified by the Mustang, into the world of 4x4s. That formula proved to be a winner, and the Bronco has remained an American classic for over half a century, with only a brief hiatus between 1997 and 2020.

While the current-generation Bronco already embraces vintage styling cues, Ford is dialing up the nostalgia with this special edition. Offered exclusively on the Outer Banks trim, the 60th Anniversary Package adds heritage-inspired aesthetics without directly replicating the more overtly retro Heritage Edition.

The legendary Wimbledon White paint returns, a color shared with early Mustangs, paired with a matching hardtop. Buyers seeking more contrast can go for Ruby Red with a Wimbledon White roof, though traditionalists may prefer the clean, timeless look of the original hue.

A Warm Alloy-painted front grille channels the design of the ’66 Bronco, while Vermillion Red accents add flair across the body. These include the grille lettering, a retro-style side stripe featuring a “60” logo and Bronco badge, and a special fender emblem celebrating the SUV’s roots. Even the spare tire cover gets the Wimbledon White treatment, with matching vintage branding.

The anniversary edition also gets unique 17-inch Gravity Gray wheels, featuring red center caps with the Bronco silhouette and “1966” etched around the edge. Though they resemble aftermarket designs, they strike a stylish balance between old-school and modern.

Inside, the cabin is outfitted in Ebony and Alpine White leather, with matching contrast stitching and embroidered “60” logos on the seatbacks. Red trim highlights the dashboard and console handles, while all 2026 models will now include an added grab bar on the A-pillars for extra support.

The package is paired exclusively with the Sasquatch off-road bundle, which brings lifted suspension, 35-inch mud-terrain tires, and electronic locking differentials. Buyers can choose between the 300-HP 2.3L EcoBoost four-cylinder or the 330-HP 2.7L EcoBoost V6, either setup guaranteeing serious off-road fun, especially with the roof panels removed and the trail ahead wide open. Pricing will be announced soon (it will be around $65.000), but this celebratory Bronco is shaping up to be a must-have for vintage SUV lovers.