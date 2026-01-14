Ford and RTR built a mini-monster with a four-banger

With 2026 officially underway, Jim Farley and the folks at Ford Motor Company have plenty of reasons to smile. After securing the bronze medal in US sales last year with 2.2 million deliveries, and maintaining a nearly 50-year iron grip on the truck segment with the F-Serie, Ford is now turning its attention back to the dirt.

In an expanded partnership with RTR Vehicles, the Blue Oval has unveiled the 2027 Ford Bronco RTR, a high-speed desert runner designed to deliver thrills without requiring you to take out a second mortgage.

Developed in the punishing terrain of Johnson Valley with input from Ultra4 champion Loren Healy, the Bronco RTR is described as a “fun, race-bred” machine that fills a strategic gap in the lineup. Positioned likely between the $52,000 Heritage Edition and the $70,000 Stroppe Edition, this new variant is the perfect antidote for enthusiasts who find the $80,000 Bronco Raptor a bit too heavy, both in terms of curb weight and price tag.

Ford opted for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four over the V6, prioritizing a lighter front end for better agility in the dunes. Don’t let the smaller engine fool you. This pony has tricks. It features software-derived anti-lag turbo technology and the massive 1,000-watt cooling fan pulled straight from the Raptor.

While 33-inch all-terrain tires and high-clearance suspension are standard, the optional Sasquatch package turns things up to eleven with 35-inch Goodyear tires and, for the first time on this trim, the HOSS 3.0 system with Fox internal bypass shocks.

Visually, you won’t miss it. The Bronco RTR sports a signature grille with new lighting, vibrant Hyper Lime accents, and Evo 6 beadlock-compatible wheels. It even introduces the Avalanche Gray paint job for 2026. After a grand debut at the 2026 Detroit Auto Show and a victory lap at King of the Hammers in February, orders will finally open in October.