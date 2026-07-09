Ford admits its new $30k pickup isn’t “mid-size” after all

For over a year, Ford executives pounded the table insisting that the first vehicle spawned from their new Universal Electric Vehicle (UEV) platform, a $30,000 battery-powered pickup arriving next year, would proudly compete in the mid-size segment. The public was expected to politely nod along to the corporate narrative, at least until the internet did what it does best. A barrage of recent spy shots showing the entry-level EV parked next to actual, real-world traffic cemented an undeniable truth: this thing is small.

Faced with photographic evidence that no amount of corporate spin could erase, Ford’s PR machine quietly surrendered. In its latest second-quarter sales report, the automaker completely wiped the word “mid-size” from the vehicle’s description, explicitly labeling the pickup as “small” twice.

The corporate document outlines a broader strategy of milking profits from massive, high-margin cash cows like the Expedition, Explorer, and Bronco while phasing out the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair. This product transition clears the deck for the Louisville Assembly Plant, which is currently undergoing extensive retooling to assemble this new, affordable, four-door electric truck.

To be fair to CEO Jim Farley, the initial “mid-size” designation probably wasn’t a total fabrication, but rather a classic case of EV packaging semantics. Because electric architectures eliminate bulky engine bays, automakers can stretch passenger cabins to offer mid-size interior volume within a compact footprint. On The Verge’s Decoder podcast, Farley teased a “new silhouette” boasting more cabin room than a Toyota RAV4, and that is before even factoring in the truck bed or the front trunk.

While official dimensions and bed capacities remain locked away in a Dearborn vault, the industry already knows the technical ingredients behind that highly anticipated $30,000 price point. Ford is utilizing lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries, a chemistry deeply beloved by corporate accountants for its rock-bottom manufacturing costs and respected by owners for its long-term resilience.

The Ford truck will offer either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive configurations, propelled by proprietary, in-house electric motors that Ford boldly claims are the absolute cheapest in the world.