Ford’s 250th birthday gift to America: a Super Duty wrapped in stars and stripes

In anticipation of the upcoming 4th of July festivities, Dearborn has officially unwrapped the 2027 Ford Super Duty “Proud to Honor” package, effectively turning America’s favorite workspace on wheels into a rolling monument of stars and stripes.

Crafted by the creative minds at the Ford Custom Garage, this special edition plasters a gigantic, eye-catching American flag graphic right across the front doors all the way to the center of the bed. It is an undeniable explosion of patriotism, timed just right to celebrate the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States.

However, Ford’s corporate eye for aesthetics has dictated an interesting constraint: if you want to fly these digital graphics, your truck must be painted black. To “ensure maximum visual impact”, the blue, white, and red stars will exclusively contrast against a dark backdrop, paired with sinister black exterior accents and massive 19.5-inch forged aluminum wheels finished in matching gloss black.

For those wondering if their heavy-hauling specification qualifies for this patriotic treatment, Ford is being surprisingly generous. The Proud to Honor package is available across a vast swath of the lineup, including the XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and ultra-plush Platinum trims, covering both single-rear-wheel and dual-rear-wheel configurations. If you are aiming for an F-250, Ford dealerships are already taking your orders.

Interestingly, the Blue Oval is treating this graphic package like a flexible piece of aftermarket jewelry. It can be slapped on right at the factory assembly line or retrofitted later by a certified Ford dealer. To soothe the anxieties of buyers worried about power-washing their patriotism away, Ford includes a 3-year or 36,000-mile supplemental warranty, ensuring those stars do not start peeling prematurely after a rough day at the job site.

A portion of the proceeds from every package sold will be funneled directly to Blue Star Families and Ford’s ongoing Proud to Honor initiative, aiding military families by connecting them with local civilian support networks.

If giant flags are not your particular brand of automotive expression, the 2027 Super Duty lineup has a few more tricks up its sleeve to keep buyers interested. Ford is also introducing a rugged new Carhartt variant alongside expanded availability for both the mud-churning Tremor package and the premium Platinum trim.