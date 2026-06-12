How to win a Jeep Wrangler if your name is George Washington

With the World Cup taking over the United States this year, Jeep has launched a marketing stunt that brilliantly blurs the line between fierce national pride and a statistically zero-cost corporate hedge. The premise is delightfully unhinged: if the US Men’s National Soccer Team defies decades of historical precedent and actually wins the entire tournament, the first 100 living American citizens legally named George Washington will walk away with a brand-new Jeep Wrangler.

Dubbed the “All in on America” campaign, this piece of marketing theater aims to ride the wave of soccer fever with a heavy dose of irony and nostalgia. Jeep, a brand that has built its entire global identity on freedom, mud, and a “go anywhere, do anything” attitude, is celebrating the global tournament by targeting a highly specific demographic anomaly.

To claim their potential rugged prize, US residents who happen to share a name with the nation’s first president must register at wranglerforwashingtons.com before the final whistle of the tournament. The first 100 verified “Georges” will be locked into the database, waiting to see if a soccer ball can deliver them a free off-roader.

Leading this charge of chaotic patriotism is comedian Iliza Shlesinger, stepping into the fictional corporate shoes of Jeep’s “Chief Soccer Officer”. In a 60-second commercial orchestrated alongside the Chicago-based creative agency Highdive, Shlesinger sits behind a desk beneath a portrait of the founding father himself riding in a Wrangler, rallying the nation’s name-alikes with sharp, fast-paced humor. She perfectly summarizes the stunt as the exact kind of beautiful, chaotic patriotism that everyone should want to see play out on the streets.

From a corporate perspective, the strategy is classic Olivier François. The Stellantis Global Chief Marketing Officer noted that while the eyes of the world turn to the pitch, Jeep is celebrating the global stage with its trademark playfulness and a nod to history.

Betting a hundred Wranglers on the American soccer squad winning the entire tournament is perhaps the safest financial bet Stellantis has made all year. It turns a massive global sporting event into a lighthearted, deeply American cultural moment that costs the brand virtually nothing unless a genuine miracle occurs on the grass.