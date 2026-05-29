Fifty years of marriage: Stellantis and TotalEnergies renew their European vows

Stellantis reminds us that the old world still needs a lot of grease to keep spinning. TotalEnergies and Stellantis have officially renewed their multi-decade marriage across Europe. What began as a modest engineering fling back in the golden days of Citroën has now transformed into a massive, pan-European safety net designed to keep a staggering ten different automotive brands from grinding their mechanical gears.

From the identity-fluid Lancia and notoriously high-maintenance Alfa Romeo to mainstream workhorses like Fiat, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and even the American-adjacent Jeep and performance-focused Abarth and DS Automobiles, this updated pact ensures that every official dealership mechanic will soon reach for the exact same corporate jug.

To the average driver who barely remembers to check their dipstick until the dashboard throws a festive Christmas tree of warning lights, motor oil feels like a distant, unglamorous afterthought. But behind the scenes, this is an aggressive attempt to clean up the logistical nightmare of servicing a sprawling automotive empire.

By introducing the new TotalEnergies Quartz MOPAR and TotalEnergies Quartz EV3R MOPAR SUSTAINera lineups, the manufacturing giants are forcing a single, unified blueprint onto their official dealer networks. These lubricants are engineered to meet Stellantis’ latest harmonized FPW technical specifications, transforming a chaotic buffet of fluids into a neat, legally compliant menu that protects warranties, optimizes engine health, and covers everything from research and development to track-tested racing.

The real crown jewel of this marketing offensive, however, is the heavy dose of eco-conscious spin injected into the after-sales sector. Under the umbrella of Stellantis’ grandly named SUSTAINera circular economy program, TotalEnergies Lubrifiants is proudly rolling out the Quartz EV3R 10W40. Billed as the industry’s first manufacturer-approved motor oil crafted entirely from 100% regenerated base oils, it offers the ultimate modern paradox: guilt-free petroleum. You can still burn fuel, but as long as your engine is lubricated with premium, recycled corporate fluid, you are officially doing your part for the environment.

Whether this historic alliance actually saves the planet or simply keeps a confusing multi-brand empire adequately greased, the result for the everyday driver remains concrete. A highly protective, manufacturer-recommended fluid designed to prolong vehicle life.