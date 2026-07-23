Fiat’s Australian exit turns Stellantis into a target for satire: “The maker of the world’s worst cars”

Australia’s new-car market set a record in June 2026 with 140,058 registrations, but several Stellantis brands gained almost nothing from the growth. Peugeot delivered 54 vehicles, Alfa Romeo 35, and Jeep just 28, while Fiat has entered a review phase that has already led to a suspension of new orders for the 500e and Abarth 500e.

The group’s weak performance provided material for satirical outlet The Betoota Advocate, which published an article targeting Stellantis after Fiat halted further imports. The piece also attacked Citroën, DS Automobiles, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, and Ram.

Satirical attack on Stellantis highlights a real Australian sales crisis

Its headline described Stellantis as “the maker of the world’s worst cars” and portrayed the Fiat decision as a complete withdrawal caused by a lack of customers. The claim deliberately exaggerates the situation, as Stellantis has announced no full exit and will continue selling vehicles already in stock.

The satire also combines products from very different periods, mentioning current models, discontinued vehicles such as the Chrysler Neon and Grand Voyager, and brands with little or no presence in Australia, including Lancia. Its provocative tone also relies on several inaccurate or misleading figures.

Fiat registered 144 passenger cars during the first half of 2026, down 30.4 percent year over year. Dealers will continue selling existing inventory, but Stellantis plans no further shipments of the 500e or Abarth 500e while it reviews the conditions for a possible relaunch.

Fiat Professional presents a different picture. The Scudo and Ducato recorded 139 deliveries in June alone, almost matching Fiat’s total passenger-car sales for the first six months of the year.

Peugeot also faces a difficult transition following the end of its import agreement with Inchcape. Stellantis has confirmed that the brand will remain in Australia through a new distribution structure, but it has not named the next partner or provided a timetable.

Peugeot sold 373 vehicles during the first five months of 2026, around 35 percent fewer than a year earlier. The decline becomes even clearer over a longer period, compared with 1,350 sales in 2025, more than 2,500 in 2023, and 8,807 in 2007.

Citroën ended new-car sales in November 2024 after more than a century in Australia, although customer support and servicing continue. Leapmotor stands out as the clearest exception among Stellantis-managed operations. It delivered 250 vehicles in June, surpassing several of the group’s established brands.

The Betoota Advocate therefore turns a genuine commercial problem into a fictional mass withdrawal. The underlying issue, however, remains real: Stellantis is struggling to support such a broad portfolio in an increasingly crowded and competitive Australian market.