Fiat unveils most comprehensive portfolio at 2025 ExpoLondrina

Other SUV, hatchback and sedan variants will also be presented at the expo, strengthening Fiat’s leadership in the entire domestic market

Fiat participates in ExpoLondrina 2025

Fiat is participating in 2025 ExpoLondrina, where it will present its product portfolio, a leader in the national market and the most comprehensive to meet the needs of the agricultural world. The event, considered one of the largest and most comprehensive in the agricultural sector in Latin America, takes place April 4-13 in the city of Londrina, Paraná.

Fiat Leader among pickups

A leader among pickups, the most sought-after segment in the agricultural sector, Fiat will bring to the event several versions of the Strada, the best-selling vehicle in Brazil for four consecutive years and which will retain the top spot in 2025. Accompanied by the Toro, which leads among C-pickups, and the Titano, which has increased the brand’s presence in the pickup segment, Fiat delivers a complete solution in the category.

As a reminder, Fiat ended the month of March with two models among the top sellers in the country. The Strada, of course, remains in the lead, with 10,254 registered units and a 5.5 percent market share, while the Argo ranked second, with 8,248 registered units and a 4.5 percent market share. As in previous months, Fiat remains the clear leader in the Brazilian market, with a 21 percent market share and 38,875 units registered in March, more than 8,000 more than the second-ranked company.

In addition to the Strada, Fiat also distinguished itself with another model in the segment: among C-pickups, first place went to the Toro, with 3,629 registered units. Thanks to this, Fiat leads among pickups with 39.5 percent of the segment.

In the Hatch segment, in addition to the success of the Argo, the Mobi was also a standout car in March. The model registered 4,682 registrations, placing Fiat at the top of the category with a segment share of 28.7 percent. The brand is also a leader in the van sector: the Fiorino is the best-selling commercial vehicle of the month, with 1,732 units and 77.2% among B-Vans.

Fiat leader also for light commercial vehicles

Another segment in which Fiat is a leader is that of light commercial vehicles, with the Professional Line, represented at the event by the Fiorino, Scudo and Ducato, which guarantee the brand a share of more than 32 percent in this category. Completing Fiat’s offerings at the show is the Pulse hybrid, an SUV that demonstrates the brand’s commitment to offering products that combine performance, efficiency and cost-effectiveness, reinforcing the brand’s role as a leader in the future of mobility.

Demonstrating the versatility of Fiat’s comprehensive and market-leading range of diversity, more than 18 models and different versions of the Argo and Mobi sedans, Cronos sedan and Abarth Fastback will be on display during the event.

As a reminder, Ram, the only premium and exclusive pickup brand on the market, will also be present at the 63rd ExpoLondrina.For more information: https://expolandrina.com.br/