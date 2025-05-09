2026 Fiat Toro will have a Maserati-style grille

Confirmed by Fiat itself since the end of last year, the mid-life restyling of the Toro pickup (the second since its market debut in 2016) is getting closer to becoming reality. Prototypes of the 2026 Fiat Toro captured during test drives had already revealed details of the restyling and, now, images leaked on Instagram from the FCA Fan Brazil profile reveal even more new features. This includes the redesigned front end and the adoption of an electronic parking brake.

2026 Fiat Toro: here’s how the new front design is envisioned

Starting with the front, the real novelty of the new Fiat Toro will be the even larger grille, formed by vertical chrome bars. This design element recalls the style adopted by Maserati vehicles and should be used in the renewal of other Fiat models, such as the Pulse and Fastback. Additionally, the Toro will have headlights with a new internal light arrangement and pixel daytime running LEDs. Exactly like in the recently renewed Argo.

The supplementary lights adopt a new shape, different from the past. In the lower area, the bumper now features a more pronounced and protruding engine skid plate, as clearly visible in the image. Along the sides of the vehicle, the new features exclusively concern the introduction of new options for alloy wheels or hubcaps, depending on the selected trim level.

On the rear of the 2026 Fiat Toro, the light clusters maintain their familiar profile, but the internal configuration of the lights has been revised: the position lights are now made up of dotted elements, echoing the style of the front DRLs. The tailgate maintains the side “gate-style” opening, still used on special occasions. For the first time, the rear bumper will be updated with a revised design at the extremities and the addition of decorative inserts that will accentuate its visual presence.