Fiat Topolino wins Autonis Design Award

The Fiat Topolino has won the “Best New Design 2024” award in the Minicar category at the Autonis Awards. The Italian brand’s car’s victory comes as 37.1 percent of readers of the German auto motor und sport magazine voted it their favorite. Designed as an all-electric compact quadricycle suitable for everyone, the Topolino promotes affordable and environmentally friendly urban travel and embodies the new Dolce Vita style and pure Italian beauty.

Fiat Topolino holder of a prestigious award

The Fiat Topolino has scored a prestigious victory in the international automotive design scene, winning the title of “Best New Design 2024” in the Minicar category at the Autonis Awards. Readers of auto motor und sport , a leading German automotive magazine, expressed their admiration for FIAT’s latest electric quadricycle, choosing it as their favorite for its mix of sustainable urban mobility and distinctive Italian styling. With 37.1 percent of the vote, the Topolino emerged as the top choice among readers, reinforcing the enduring appeal of Italian design.

The Fiat Topolino, an all-electric quadricycle designed with young drivers in mind, aims to offer a new approach to urban mobility that is both sustainable and affordable. As a lightweight four-wheeled electric vehicle, it is allowed on the roads for new drivers from the age of 14, depending on the market, and has a top speed of 45 km/h, making it ideal for urban travel.

Fiat Topolino designed to be agile

The name “Topolino,” which translates to “little mouse” in Italian, pays homage to the original Fiat 500 Topolino, a popular model from 1936 to 1955. Known for its small size, convenience, and Italian charm, the original Topolino gained an affectionate following around the world. Fiat’s new Topolino design not only revives the beloved name, but also infuses it with modern electric technology and innovative design, making it a symbol of sustainable mobility for a new generation of urban drivers.

The Fiat Topolino is designed to move easily through congested city streets, thanks to its small turning radius and automatic transmission. Equipped with a 6 kW (8.2 hp) electric motor and a driving range of up to 75 kilometers on a single charge. Its 5.4 kWh battery can be fully recharged in about four hours using a standard household outlet.

By winning Topolino’s Autonis Award, FIAT reinforces its role as a pioneer of affordable and environmentally friendly urban vehicles and celebrates a new milestone in the evolution of Italian automotive design.