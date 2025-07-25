Fiat Topolino reportedly being considered for a U.S. debut

Since 2021, Stellantis has launched a new urban mobility proposition with three compact electric quadricycles: the Citroën Ami, Opel Rocks-e, and Fiat Topolino. Designed to navigate European city centers and low-emission zones with ease, these vehicles are now attracting attention across the Atlantic.

Fiat Topolino arrives in the US: Stellantis tests American appetite for electric microcars

Stellantis has quietly shipped 20 Fiat Topolino units to select US dealerships, including Golling Alfa Romeo Fiat in Birmingham, Michigan. The goal is to gauge American consumer reaction. According to MoparInsiders, the initiative aims to gather direct customer feedback. With a top speed of 28 mph and a range of approximately 43 miles, the Topolino isn’t designed to compete with traditional electric vehicles, but rather to offer an urban, sustainable, and accessible transportation solution.

All three quadricycles share a symmetrical, modular structure that helps reduce production costs: front and rear panels, as well as side panels, are interchangeable. Production takes place at Stellantis’ Kenitra facility in Morocco, where capacity has increased from 20,000 to over 70,000 units annually starting in 2025.

Thanks to its compact dimensions (7.9 feet long, 4.6 feet wide, weighing 1,069 pounds), the Topolino is classified as a light quadricycle in Europe, where it can be driven without a traditional license by teenagers as young as 14 in some countries. The 6 kW motor is powered by a 5.5 kWh battery that can be recharged in about three hours from a standard 220-volt household outlet.

This microcar would be perfectly suited for transportation in contexts like retirement communities in Florida, coastal areas of California, or tourist regions in northern Michigan, where low-speed vehicles such as golf carts and GEMs already circulate. Stellantis will now evaluate whether to move forward with an American launch of the Topolino, which could open up an entirely new market segment in the US.