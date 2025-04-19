Fiat Topolino: American journalists trapped inside, couldn’t figure out door mechanism

Perhaps not everyone knows that the Fiat Topolino, the charming electric quadricycle launched two summers ago, hides a decidedly unconventional door opening system. This detail even created a moment of panic for two American journalists from The Autopian website during the recent New York Auto Show. The system, evidently not very intuitive, sparked discussion and surprised critics who commented on the adventure almost as a “trap.”

Fiat Topolino: opening the doors is apparently quite complex

The two journalists, Thomas and Parker, attracted by the compact and original silhouette of the small Italian vehicle, decided to get inside to better observe the Topolino’s interior. However, once inside, they were surprised to find they couldn’t get out.

“We found ourselves trapped for no apparent reason,” they recounted. “We thought the cord on the door was the key to opening it. But no. No visible handle. So, while trying not to attract attention, we started pushing and pulling every possible lever or button.” It seems more like a comedy skit set up to make detractors of the small Topolino smile, but it’s all true, although the solution arrived quickly.

In the end, the way out of the Topolino was discovered. A special vertical strap located next to the steering wheel, called a “traction band,” allows you to unlock the lock and open the door from the inside. A solution as ingenious as it was unexpected.

According to the Topolino’s user manual, to unlock the door from the outside, you need to insert the key, turn it, and press on the lock. From the inside, you have to pull this band located near the dashboard. And to close it, you just need to use another “band” positioned lower, just below the lock. A detail that certainly few knew about, besides not being the height of practicality, but which makes the Fiat Topolino even more unique. According to the two journalists, the adventure lasted a full 20 minutes.