Fiat Titano will inspire the new Ram pickup destined for the Brazilian market

The Ram pickup family is set to expand further in Brazil. Following the strategy already successfully adopted by Fiat for the Strada and Toro models in various markets, the American brand will introduce its own variant of Fiat’s medium-sized pickup, the Titano. This new model, which will be called the Ram 1200, will stand out with an updated design, refreshed aesthetic details, and improved build quality. Production will take place in Argentina, with the launch expected between late 2025 and early 2026 in the Brazilian market.

Fiat Titano: Ram-branded version also coming to Brazil

During the ceremony marking the start of Fiat Titano production in Argentina, Stellantis emphasized that the Titano will be the first vehicle in a family of models to be produced at the Córdoba plant. The facility, which will become Stellantis‘ production center for pickups in the region, is also expected to produce the Peugeot Landtrek, the model that gave rise to the Titano, as well as the Fiat pickup and the future Ram 1200. All are derived from the Chinese Changan K70 pickup.

Since last year, Ram has been selling a version of the Titano called the Ram 1200 in Mexico and some Latin American countries. However, the new pickup will feature some modifications both inside and out. According to the Autos Segredos website, the Ram 1200 will have at least two versions.

The base Big Horn version of the new Ram 1200 will maintain the same appearance as the model already sold in Mexico, while the richer Laramie configuration will introduce a revised front design, with new main and auxiliary light clusters, an updated bumper, and a redesigned front grille. Along the side, newly designed wheels and expanded fenders will stand out for a more robust look.

The interiors will represent a quality leap compared to models like the Fiat Titano and Peugeot Landtrek, thanks to more luxurious finishes and soft-touch materials. According to rumors, the interior of the Ram 1200 will be the same as the Changan Hunter, an evolution of the Chinese K70 model, with a digital dashboard and infotainment system integrated into a single structure, for a more modern and premium technological experience.