Ram Rampage becomes even more modern and safer with Level 2 ADAS

Ram Rampage gets renewed in 2025 with important updates in terms of safety and technology. The pickup, Ram‘s first model developed outside the United States, enriches its offering with Level 2 ADAS systems as standard across all versions: Rebel and Laramie (equipped with either a 272 HP 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine or the new 200 HP 2.2-liter turbodiesel) and the sporty R/T with the 2.0-liter turbo gasoline engine.

Ram continues to introduce features that further elevate the Ram Rampage’s level

The innovative assisted driving system integrates Lane Centering and ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), allowing the vehicle to autonomously manage driving on roads with clearly visible markings, maintaining set speed and handling curves independently. The system can also manage acceleration and braking under certain conditions, while requiring, as per regulations, that the driver keeps their hands on the wheel and attention on the road. For hand monitoring, a new steering wheel with premium coating has been introduced, which in the R/T version also features perforations.

The model’s commercial success has pushed Ram to continue evolving the range. Recently, the new 2.2 Turbodiesel engine was introduced for the Rebel and Laramie versions, a four-cylinder 2,184 cc engine that delivers 200 HP at 3,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,500 rpm. The range has also been enriched with the entry-level Big Horn version, which maintains the brand’s high quality standards with rich standard equipment.

The results didn’t take long to show: 2024 marked a historic record for Ram in Brazil, with over 23,600 units sold of the Rampage alone. Success was also confirmed by specialized critics, with 12 awards received throughout the year, including notable recognitions from UOL Carros, Estádão Mobility Award, and Os Eleitos da Quatro Rodas.