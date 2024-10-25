Fiat Titano, discounts of up to R$55,000 for rural producers and micro-entrepreneurs until Nov. 5

The vehicle was launched last year in March. The Fiat Titano has from the start struggled to express itself to the fullest in the medium-size pickup market. It is, in fact, currently being dominated by other models in Brazil. Although excellent offers were made available to potential customers at first, sales remained lower than expected. Now, however, Fiat wants to try again.

Factors driving Titano’s low sales

A survey conducted by Jornal do Carro revealed that the low sales of the Fiat Titano cannot be attributed solely to the lack of vehicles on the market. In fact, even when dealerships increased their stock, sales still remained low. This is precisely why other factors come into play.

Psychological factors are also thought to come into play, as consumers of midsize pickup trucks have tended to remain quite traditionalist, continuing to prefer brands such as Ford and Toyota. This is because the Fiat brand is usually juxtaposed with cheaper vehicles, which could destabilize those looking for a rugged vehicle. In addition, it seems that also determining the sales number is the recent market launch, which may have limited its image in the market. Although, we still have to say that from the analysis of registration data, this seems the least valid reason. Another factor is that of rather fierce competition. In fact, the midsize pickup segment is very competitive, with several models that are quite well established in the market. Therefore, the Fiat Titano must continually compare itself with cars that have an excellent reputation, as well as an extensive service network.

Aggressive promotions to stimulate sales and features

To boost sales, Fiat has launched a series of special promotions on the Titano, with discounts of up to 20 percent off the list price. The offer is especially beneficial for rural producers and micro entrepreneurs, but it is valid only until Nov. 5 or while stocks last.

The Fiat Titano is available in three trims (Endurance, Volcano and Ranch) and with a 180-hp 2.2 turbo diesel engine, which can be paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. All-wheel drive and reduced gearing are standard on all versions. In addition, tihis model offers comprehensive equipment, with items such as a rear differential lock, driving assistants, and a cargo capacity of 1,109 liters.

The offerings put in place by the manufacturer are as follows

Ranch version (top of the range), which is equipped with all the comforts and latest technologies, the Ranch is now available at a promotional price of R$ 207,390 (savings of more than R$ 55,000 compared to the list price). Also available in Sunset Red color for a touch of elegance.

Volcano (intermediate) version, which is a perfect balance of performance and style. The Volcano can be found starting at R$191,590, a discount of about R$50,810. Available in Sunset Red and Ambient White colors. Finally, we find the Endurance (entry) version: Ideal for those looking for a reliable and affordable car. The Endurance is offered at only R$184,990, a discount of about R$35,000. Available in Ambient White color.