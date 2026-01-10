Fiat struggles in the U.S. as Q4 2025 sales fall below one car per day

2025 closed with a challenging outcome for the Stellantis group in the United States, as Fiat and Alfa Romeo delivered particularly weak sales performances. According to an analysis based on fourth-quarter sales data, Fiat registered just 84 vehicles over 91 days, averaging fewer than one vehicle sold per day across the entire country. This result fits into a broader annual picture that shows the Italian brand stuck at only 1,321 units sold in 2025, despite offering the all-electric 500 in its lineup.

Fiat and Alfa Romeo struggle in the U.S. as Stellantis closes a difficult 2025

2025 Fiat 500e in new Tennis Ball exterior.

Outlook for Fiat in the North American market remains uncertain. Although the company has confirmed the upcoming arrival of the Topolino, the nature of this electric quadricycle is unlikely to significantly change sales volumes in a market focused on very different segments. Despite speculation about a potential withdrawal from the U.S., Stellantis leadership, first Carlos Tavares and more recently new CEO Antonio Filosa, has reiterated its commitment to maintaining a presence in the country. However, it remains unclear which future global Fiat models, such as the Grizzly and Fastback SUVs, will actually reach the U.S., as the region does not currently appear to rank among the launch priorities for these vehicles.

The struggle to gain lasting traction in the American market also affects Alfa Romeo. In 2025, the brand saw deliveries fall by 36 percent, dropping from 8,865 units to 5,652. The decline became even more pronounced in the fourth quarter, when sales plunged 57 percent, limiting the period to just 874 vehicles sold. With the launches of the successors to the Giulia and Stelvio postponed, Alfa Romeo now faces a complex two-year transition. The Biscione brand must manage a shifting lineup while competing in an increasingly demanding and crowded market.